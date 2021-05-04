BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency

It said the purpose of the move was to further throw the country into turmoil.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

The Presidency has said some “disgruntled religious and past political leaders” are plotting to convene an illegal National Conference where a vote of no confidence would be passed on President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to overthrowing his government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The Presidency accused the unnamed religious leaders and past political leaders of planning to wreak havoc on the nation’s sovereignty and the corporate existence of the country.

It said working with foreign elements, the disgruntled elements are trying to achieve what they could not during the last election and warned them that their action would be treasonable.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services (DSS), on Sunday alerted on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

“Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections. Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

