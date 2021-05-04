BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family

Attahiru however refused to give details of how her son was released and whether a ransom was paid or not.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

One of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State has been released by their abductors.

The mother of the student, Lauritta Attahiru on Tuesday confirmed the development to Channels TV, but the police have yet to confirm it. 

Some of the parents told the station that the student was released on Saturday after his mother, who is the wife of a retired Army officer from Plateau State negotiated and paid ransom to the bandits privately before they released her son on Saturday.

The parents had earlier said the bandits had been negotiating with them individually, asking each of them to pay up to N20 million as ransom, before they later demanded a ransom of N100 million in lump sum and 10 motorcycles on Monday. 

The parents have appealed to the government and Nigerians to come to their aid so that their children will be rescued alive.

With the release of the student, the fate of the remaining 16 students still hangs in the balance.  See Also Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits — Sheikh Gumi 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

The bandits had hreatened to kill them if their parents and government failed to pay the N100 million ransom and also give them 10 new motorcycles.

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Tuesday said the abductors of the students are Boko Haram terrorists and not just bandits. 

Gumi, in an interview with AIT said Boko Haram members were behind the abduction. 

When asked by the presenter if he indeed mentioned that Boko Haram was behind the abduction, Sheik Gumi said, ''Yes, really. When we tried to trace them and put some sense into them, the contact who is also a nomadic Fulani, they threatened him. They said if he insists on them they were going to catch him and he will have to pay a ransom before he gets out. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Three Abducted Greenfield University Students Have Been Killed 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

“And the leader is from Jalingo. He is from Adamawa. He is not the local Fulani we have here. So this means that the Northeastern element is coming into this area and we have to move fast. We don't have that luxury of time. 

“I have been trying to speak with the government but nobody is really trying to listen to me or speak with me on this issue. We are trying to pacify and remove this banditry and they are responding.''

SaharaReporters, New York

