Child Defilement: Nigerians React As Actor, Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment

While some agreed with the possibility of life imprisonment, many argued that terrorists and murderers should get life imprisonment – not Baba Ijesha.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

A cross-section of Nigerians has expressed divergent views in reaction to the Lagos State government’s recommendation of the prosecution of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, known as ‘Baba Ijesha’, under five provisions of Criminal Laws of the state.

While some agreed with the possibility of life imprisonment, many argued that terrorists and murderers should get life imprisonment – not Baba Ijesha.

The police had in April arrested Baba Ijesha for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement on Tuesday, Moyosore Onigbanjo, Lagos state Attorney-General said Baba Ijesha would be charged under the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

One of the charges is for Indecent Treatment of a child, which is punishable by seven years imprisonment. Another is Defilement of a Child, which is punishable by life imprisonment. 

Sexual Assault by Penetration is also punishable by life imprisonment. Baba Ijesha is also being charged for Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment, and Sexual Assault, which is punishable by three years imprisonment.

The statement read, “Whilst the state would ensure that Mr. Olanrewaju James’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution are upheld, the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos State is speedily brought to book.

“It is instructive to note that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been consistent in its efforts in protecting the vulnerable in our society and since the establishment of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team in 2014, it has till date prosecuted over 800 cases of Sexual and Domestic offenses.

“The Attorney-General hereby assures Lagosians and indeed Nigerians that in accordance with the DPP’s advice, charges would be filed accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter expressed divergent views.

@asonye_stephen said, “He can't get a life for that. May be a long jail term but obviously not lifetime imprisonment.”

@Agadax asked, “What of the judge who is going to pass the judgement, how many years imprisonment is he going to get, or some of our politicians how many of them get imprisonment?”

@Kondix tweeted, “With the public prosecution and lapses, a smart lawyer will get him off. Don't count your chickens before.... I AM NOT IN SUPPORT OF ANY FORM OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT. But let the law take its course.”

@whizTido said, “Sanwo-Olu should be charged life imprisonment instead of Baba ijesha for the genocide he committed on peaceful protesters at Lekki toll gate.”

@shinawilliams2 said, “Wetin happen now? He no kill person now, sending him to jail is fine, not life imprisonment.”

@doyeayanniyine1 said, “If Baba Ijesa is found guilty of this offence and he is giving life imprisonment, what of those terrorists who kill innocent people?”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Baba Ijesha: Child Rights Activists Demand Prosecution Of Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Over ‘Child Pornography’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 52-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Three Daughters In Ogun
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Recommends Prosecution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Again, Ondo Amotekun ‘Deports’ 137 Northerners From State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Villages, Communities In South-East As Killings, Unrest Rise
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News 89 Lagos Men Beaten, Violated By Their Wives In 15 Months – Commissioner
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity #FindBoluwatife: How Missing Teenage Girl, Boluwatife Was Found Begging For Money
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam You Are Going To ‘Paradise’ Direct If Kidnappers, Bandits Kill You— Islamic Cleric Tells Muslims
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Relocation: Kwara Community Residents Drove Back 4 Truckloads Of Herders, Cattle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Dismissed Soldier Was Kaduna Employee When He Killed 5-year-old After N5million Ransom— Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Baba Ijesha: Child Rights Activists Demand Prosecution Of Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Over ‘Child Pornography’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad