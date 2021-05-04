Kano Hisbah Sacks Official Found In Hotel Room With Married Woman

The Kano State Hisbah Board has dismissed one of its top officials allegedly found with a married woman in a hotel room in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

The Hisbah Public Relations Officer, Lawal Fagge, confirmed the sacking of the official on Tuesday.

According to him, this was necessitated by the need to ensure transparency as well as guard against immortality.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how an official of the command, Sani Rimo, was allegedly found in a questionable position with a married woman, but the command told SaharaReporters that the woman in question is the daughter of the official. See Also News Married Woman Caught In Hotel With Kano Hisbah Official Is His Daughter Not Lover— Hisbah Communication Officer

Hisbah's communications officer, Nabahani Usman, told SaharaReporters in March that the matter had been fully investigated by the police, and the officer was found innocent.

According to him, the said married woman in question is Rimo's daughter.

He said the woman had some issues with her husband's family and was lodged in a hotel by her husband's family pending the time the case would be resolved. See Also Islam EXPOSED: Identity Of Kano Hisbah Commander Caught In Hotel With Married Woman

According to him, Rimo had gone to give his daughter some food at the hotel located in Sabon Gari when people sighted him and thought he was visiting his lover.

However, it was gathered that the decision taken on Tuesday followed a report by a committee set up by the board to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. See Also Islam We're Still Investigating Our Officer Alleged To Be Sleeping With Married Woman In Kano Hotel— Hisbah

The matter became public when it featured on Freedom Radio's popular magazine programme “Inda Ranka”.

Several reactions from different parts of the country trailed the news.

Kano's Hisbah Commander, Muhammed Haruna, had described the incident as unfortunate, adding that a two-man committee had been set up to investigate the matter.

It was discovered that before the incident, the official was said to be active at arresting prostitutes and others considered as going against the tenets of Islam.

Hisbah officers regularly arrest unmarried people caught in hotels, presumably for sexual activities, as part of their enforcement of the Sharia.

Established to enforce Sharia law, Hisbah recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and seized tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam in some states.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.