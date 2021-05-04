Nigerian Government To Arraign 400 Suspected Boko Haram Sponsors 'As Quickly As Possible'

The businessmen, who included bureau de change operators, were arrested in Kano, Borno, Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2021

The Nigerian government is set to arraign about 400 alleged Boko Haram sponsors and financiers arrested in a nationwide operation last month, the PUNCH reports.

The businessmen, who included bureau de change operators, were arrested in Kano, Borno, Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara.

It was gathered on Monday that criminal charges bordering on terrorism were already being prepared against them as investigations continued into their nefarious activities.

The arrest of the men was sequel to the jailing of six Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates over allegations of terrorism financing.

The media aide to the Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu on Monday said that the prosecution of the suspects “will commence as quickly as possible.”

Gwandu hinted that charges would soon be preferred against the suspects but he declined further comment when asked for update on the investigation.

But findings indicated that the government was still probing the level of the businessmen’s connections to the terrorist group.

Daily Trust had reported the arrest of the 400 suspected terror financiers by the Defence Intelligence Agency in collaboration with the Department of State Services, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

As part of the crackdown, billions of naira traced to businesses belonging to persons of interest were said to have been blocked in banks in series of “post no debit” letters sent out to banks by the CBN and NFIU.

The apex bank had reportedly obtained court orders directing the freezing of dozens of accounts flagged for suspicious transactions.

The operation kicked off last year with massive gathering and analysis of financial intelligence and uplink analysis, leading to initial marking of some 60 businesses and individuals.

The list of affected persons comprised bureau de change operators, gold miners and sellers, and other businessmen suspected to have links with the Boko Haram insurgents.

In Kano, a major focus for the operation, some traders at the foreign exchange open market in Wapa, Fagge Local Government, were reportedly picked up on March 9th, 15th and 16th.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency N55million Ransom Received For Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Students Already Spent To Feed Them – Bandit Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Confirms Bandits Released One Kidnapped Kaduna Varsity Student To Family
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Invade Military Base, Kill Army Commander, Six Other Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Two Soldiers, Residents Killed As Troops Repelled Boko Haram Attacks In Borno Towns – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Sponsor Of Imo Deadly Attacks Arrested
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police How We Broke Into Imo Police Command, Prison, Freed Inmates— Arrested ESN Member
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Fr. Mbaka’s Sin By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Bill And Melinda Gates Divorce After 27-Year Marriage
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Victims Of Fraudulent Money-making Scheme Storm Christ Embassy Church In Port Harcourt, Demand Refunds
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Faces 30-Year Jail Term In US Over Connection With Fraud Committed By Ex-Shomolu Council Boss
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Council Boss Accused Of Certificate Forgery, Fake Identity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Melinda Says Marriage To Bill Gates ‘Irretrievably Broken’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Islam You Are Going To ‘Paradise’ Direct If Kidnappers, Bandits Kill You— Islamic Cleric Tells Muslims
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Why PDP Considers Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal As Possible Presidential Candidates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad