80-Year-Old Woman, Granddaughter, Others Arrested With 192kg Cocaine, Heroin, Others

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday, revealed that the suspects were arrested following intelligence-based raids and follow-up operations on their locations.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have arrested an 80-year-old woman, her 19-year-old granddaughter and two other ladies for selling assorted illicit drugs like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol, and skuchies.

He added that over 192kilogrammes of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered from the suspects while the octogenarian, her granddaughter, and two other ladies; Tessy Matthew and Blessing Adesida were arrested.

 

The statement read, “The grandma and her granddaughter were arrested at 6:30am on Sunday at Ayeyemi Street, Akure south local government area. During the early morning raid, the following were recovered from them: Skuchies- 149kg, cocaine-11grammes, methamphetamine-17grammes, heroin-3grammes, cannabis sativa- 4.914kg, swinol -8grammes and tramadol -49grammes. Also recovered from them were two deep freezers and a TVS motorcycle.

“On the same date, at about 1:30pm, a raid carried out at Rate Hotel, Care Street, in Akure South LGA led to the arrest of 25-year-old Tessy Mathew from whom 33kilogrammes of skuchies were recovered. Following her preliminary interrogation, a follow-up operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Blessing Adesida in Oshinle area of Akure South LGA.

 

“Recovered from her include: skuchies-3kg and cannabis-7grammes. According to the states acting Commander of the Agency, Callys Alumona, other members of the two drug cartels have been on  a watch-list and efforts to arrest them are ongoing.

 

“As a result of the bust, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the acting Commander, Ondo state command of the Agency, Callys Alumona to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel now on the run.”

