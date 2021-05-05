BREAKING: Bandits Release 27 Kaduna Forestry College Students

The students were among the 37 abducted almost two months ago.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2021

The 27 students abducted by bandits from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have been released, Daily Trust reports.

One of the persons who received the students said the release was facilitated by the Sheikh Ahmad Gumi dialogue committee with support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

After payment of ransom by parents and school management, the bandits only released 10 of the victims.

Their abductors had initially demanded a N500 million ransom from the Kaduna State Government but Governor Nasir El-Rufai ruled out the option of negotiation, saying bandits deserve to be killed.

Saharareporters, New York

