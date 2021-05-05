BREAKING: Protest Rocks Enugu Over Father Mbaka's Alleged Disappearance

Some supporters of controversial Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, and members of his Adoration Ministry in Enugu have taken to the streets to protest against his alleged disappearance. 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had raised the alarm in a statement, saying the whereabouts of the priest were unknown.

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached last week. 

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied. 

Daily Post learnt of a notice calling on all youths of the ministry to the adoration ground.

The message inviting the youths to the adoration ground, read, “Important! Good morning friends and well-wishers. Please if you know you stand for justice and you do not want the lone voice that speaks for the poor in this country to be silenced, gather at Adoration ground, let’s go for a protest at the Bishop's court.

“Fr. Mbaka is nowhere to be found. He went yesterday to answer the Bishop’s call and up till now, he’s not taking his calls. Let’s gather! SSG.”

The parishioners have now stormed the Bishop’s Court, demanding that Bishop Calistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu should produce the cleric.

Ohanaeze Youth Congress had also given the Nigerian government 48 hours to produce the cleric. 

