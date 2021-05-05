Don’t Deliver Goods Yourself, Nollywood Actor Advises Women Doing Online Business

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has advised young Nigerian ladies doing business online to desist from making deliveries themselves as this is one of the strategies the kidnappers use to abduct them.



The actor hinted that ladies should stop taking their goods to people’s houses, hotel rooms, unknown locations, stressing they are avenues for kidnappers to kidnap and kill them for rituals and other horrible things that cost their lives.

He, however, urged them to pay delivery men and dispatch riders to deliver their products to their customers in ensuring they do not become victims of abduction, killing, rape and other horrible incidents.



Branch made this call in a viral video, while reacting to the spate of kidnappings, killings and other insecurity crises ravaging the country.



“Please, I want to use this avenue to ask our people to be very cautious. I’m talking especially to my people online who are hustling to make an honest living, those selling jewelry, fashion accessories, food, even those who are rendering services like make-up, like hair that have to go people’s home to do home services or that have to deliver items to people’s homes or hotels rooms, please avoid it,” Branch said.



He, further, noted that the cause of these frightening experiences are hinged on when the perpetrators offer huge amounts of money for delivery of goods to attract the sellers and jump to such a mouth-watering offer.



“There are so many cases we are hearing that people using that avenue to kidnap. A lot of kidnap cases we hear, this is how they get them. Someone will just call, and say they need this, they need that, and can you deliver? They will offer you some kind of mouth-watering money that you can’t resist. I know oftentimes you want to maximise profit by delivering yourself. But, please as much as you can, avoid it making delivery yourself, especially young ladies out there,” the Nollywood actor said.



While appreciating young ladies for their adventurous and honest jobs, the actor asserted that it is risky for them meeting their supposed clients in private locations to deliver goods and services.



“My young, hard-working ladies, I respect you so much. I respect your hustle. I respect you for deciding to make an honest living, but please avoid doing deliveries yourself. I beg you in the name of God. The kidnappers out there use this as their strategy. They didn’t just start today. They’ve been doing it. But we don’t get to hear some of it. It is only trickles that get to social media.



“A lot of people that have been kidnapped, their bodies are used for money rituals. These are desperate people out there who are just looking for ways to make money and they think it’s just right to use people for money. All my ladies who are doing business online to survive, be very careful. Avoid doing delivery yourself, use delivery men, and use despatch riders.



“Your clients are paying for the deliveries now? Why take the risk? Use delivery men, use despatch riders. Please, avoid making deliveries to hotel rooms or to areas and locations you’re not familiar with. If you must go, go with someone like a guy you trust, but I advise don’t go yourself.



“Use delivery men, that’s their job. By God’s grace, none of us will be victims of kidnappers. But, you have to be very careful. The cases I’ve heard recently prompted me to do this video,” Branch said.

