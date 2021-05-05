Nigeria’s Problems Giving Me Sleepless Night—Embattled Buhari’s Minister, Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, says he is having sleepless nights over the country’s situations.

Pantami disclosed this on Tuesday while delivering his Ramadan Tafsir at Al-noor mosque Wuse II in Abuja.

Isa Pantami

The minister said the country is currently facing different problems in areas of insecurity, economic, and social problems.

He said for the country to have peace and stability, everyone must correct his wrongdoing from top to the bottom.

“We don’t have better home than Nigeria and if it is better, it is for our collective good and if is not, we are the ones to suffer,” he noted.

Pantami, therefore advised Nigerians to continue praying for the peace and stability of the country.

The minister has been under fire recently over past pro-Taliban comments supporting the activities of terrorist groups including Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

In audio clips that resurfaced lately, the minister who has been an Islamic scholar for about three decades also once declared that he was always happy when infidels – non-Muslims – were massacred.

Though he has since renounced the comments, blaming immaturity, many Nigerians continue to demand his sacking or resignation.