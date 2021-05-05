Redeemed Church School In Yobe Gutted By Fire Few Days After Islamic Scholar's Visit

The complete building was burnt down to ashes starting from the primary block of the school.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2021

A school owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Shalom Nursery and Primary School situated in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, has been gutted by fired.

Eyewitnesses told PUNCH that the complete building was burnt down to ashes starting from the primary block of the school.

The Nation

The Head Teacher of the School, Mrs Kemi Bature, said the staff and management of the school had yet to determine the cause of the fire.

She said the school uses a prepaid electrical billing system and always puts off the entire electrical system in the school whenever the pupils are not in school.

It was gathered that the police had visited the school to search the area for any possible explosive or inflammable items that might have ignited the fire.

Also speaking on the incident, the Pastor in Charge of Yobe Province of the RCCG, Pastor David Ipinmoroti said the fire incident was not ordinary.

He said based on a strange occurrence that recently happened at the school, they believed that the school might have been torched by some forces.

He said, “On Tuesday, 20th April, 2021, we were called by one of our members that a coordinator of an Islamic school had taken some Almajiri children to our uncompleted property at Sabon-Pegi area of Damaturu, Yobe State; she was sweeping the floor when we got there, and immediately we challenged her, she hurriedly left the scene with the Almajiri children numbering over 20.

“We went to meet her in her school; she told us that one retired policeman asked her to possess the place.

 “That same day we wrote a complaint letter to the Commissioner of Police, Yobe State. Four days after, the CP called us with the woman and the policeman, who was a former Divisional Police Officer begged us to forgive them for trespassing into our property.”

The pastor said the school that got burnt and the other school the woman trespassed was about 500 metres apart.

 He added, “The police and the Department of State Services gave us assurance that they will continue their investigation and will let us know if there is anything to do.”

SaharaReporters, New York

