Umoren: Protest Rocks Akwa Ibom As Women In Black Attire Demand Justice For Rape Victims

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2021

Women in Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday organised a solidarity walk demanding justice for Iniubong Umoren, a young woman who was killed while job-hunting in Uyo, the state capital. 

The women were seen in black attire moving en masse to the government house, seeking justice for Umoren and other women who have been victims of gender-based violence. 

They also carried placards bearing different inscriptions which read, ‘Akwa Ibom State Women demand justice for Iniobong, Esther, Glory and other victims of sexual-based violence', ‘Don't just say rest in peace, help women live in peace’, ‘My no means no’, ‘If Abel's blood cried to God, Iniobong's blood too cries to God for vengeance, beyond justice', ‘My body, my rules, ‘Rape brings trauma’ among others.

Umoren, a 26-year-old graduate of the university, who was also an orphan, had dropped a tweet on her handle last Tuesday seeking a job. 

Her tweet attracted many replies.

She wrote, “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good at thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.”

She was allegedly invited by a young man, Frank Ezekiel Akpan, suspected to have kidnapped her as she could not be reached on her mobile line.

Umoren's friend, Umoh Uduak, had consequently pleaded for help on social media, after which Nigerians started tracking the location, phone number and other details of the suspect.

Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Akwa Ibom Police Command arrested the perpetrator who confessed that he lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her, which led to her death. See Also Opinion Murder Of Job-seeking Umoren Triggers Cries For Help On Twitter To Find Missing Loved Ones 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, in a statement confirming the incident and the subsequent arrest of the suspect, Frank Akpan to newsmen on Sunday. He said the culprit confessed to the crime.

