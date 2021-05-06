BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Abia State University Students

The hoodlums whisked the students into the forest shortly after they ambushed them while journeying on a bus along Okigwe-Uturu Road

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

Gunmen on Wednesday night kidnapped some students of Abia State University, Uturu. 

It was also gathered that the hoodlums whisked the students into the forest shortly after they ambushed them while journeying on a bus along Okigwe-Uturu Road, Punch reports.

There appears to be more of such attacks in the South-East recently.

In April, a divisional police station in Uzuakoli, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, was razed early one morning. It was gathered that the armed group attacked the police station around 2:00am and freed suspects in cells before burning the station.
 

