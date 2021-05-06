Nigerian Man Held With Drugs In Underwear At Indian Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had intercepted the passenger, a Nigerian national, based on 'behaviour detection, officials said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

A Nigerian man has been apprehended by CISF personnel from the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics hidden in his underwear, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 200 grams of methaqualone, a sedative, was recovered from Nonso Ekwealor Base. He was undergoing security checks at terminal two of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday before he was scheduled to board an Indigo airlines flight to Bengaluru.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The foreigner was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau authorities and the seized narcotics that is estimated to be worth Rs 40,000, a senior CISF officer said.

SaharaReporters, New York

