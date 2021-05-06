Panic In Lagos As Hoodlums Unleash Mayhem

The fracas which began around 7am has paralysed activities in the area, with several persons injured and many vehicles vandalised.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

There was confusion on Thursday morning at Mile 12 in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos state as hoodlums in the area engaged one another in a supremacy fight.

File Photo

A source said the hoodlums took advantage of the clash to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident. 

He said, “Normalcy has been restored to Gengere, Mile 12 area of Lagos State following a fight that broke out between some hoodlums in the area. The command will give details soon.”

SaharaReporters, New York

