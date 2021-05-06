Pastor Adeboye Son's Death Not Related To COVID-19 — Redeemed Christian Church

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has said the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, the third son of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is not related to COVID-19.

The church, in a post on its verified Twitter handle, @rccghq said Pastor Dare died on Tuesday, May 4.

Dare Adeboye

The statement signed by the church's spokesman, said it is the wish of the family to be left alone at this critical time.

The tweet read, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 - May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our heart.

“Please note that this is not a COVID-19 related death.”

Dare died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

The deceased, who would have turned 43 on June 9, 2021, was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator and bridge builder.

Before his death, Dare was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.