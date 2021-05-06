Police Officer Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ebonyi

The facility was put up as a temporary police station after the permanent one was burnt down.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

A police officer has been killed by gunmen who invaded a police facility in Obiozara, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attack occurred early Thursday morning. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the station around 3 am, and burnt the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the administrative building, Premium Times reports. 

It was learnt that the facility was put up as a temporary police station after the permanent one was burnt down during last year's EndSARS protests against police brutality. 

“I called one of the police officers who said they were attacked early this morning by 3am, one inspector was shot dead. They burnt two offices – that of the DPO and the admin office.

“They had burnt the main office during the #EndSARS, with some vehicles. They now relocated to another block around the station where this attack took place,” a source said.

At the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if the gunmen made away with any equipment belonging to the police.

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack.

She said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers.

The latest attack comes five days after a police officer was killed in another attack on Abaomege police station in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki was also attacked last week and set ablaze by hoodlums.

Two soldiers were also killed by gunmen at a police checkpoint in Afikpo last week.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

