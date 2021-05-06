Shallow Graves Uncovered As Youths Vandalise Home Of Suspected Killer Of Akwa Ibom Job-Seeker, Umoren

Over twelve shallow graves have been uncovered in the compound of Mr. Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of one Miss Iniubong Umoren, a graduate of philosophy in the guise of offering her a job in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Daily Post reports.

The suspect who is now cooling his feet at the police station in Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo was alleged to have lured late Umoren to his place at Nnung Ikono Obio in Uruan Local Government Area of the State, raped, killed, and eventually buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

The youths of the community enraged with the news stormed the compound, and vandalised the building, using pebbles after setting ablaze the security house of the one storey building.

It was gathered that the vandalisation started on Tuesday night as it was alleged that the youths carted away property in the compound and handed the boy’s father(whom they accused of being an accomplice) to the police.

About twelve (12) shallow graves were seen in the large compound and a skeletal bone suspected to be that of a child lying on the floor was also seen.

Also old bags were seen scattered near the graves as the youths who conducted journalists round the compound claimed that they were used for packing human parts they buried.

The youths said the suspect and his family are strangers living in the community as their real community is Nnung Ikono Ufok in Uruan LGA.

One of the youths identified as Akpan Shadrach James said that the family of the suspect erected the building about four years ago and do not live there permanently but only come occasionally since they have another building in Uyo town and nobody actually knew what they do inside the compound.

“People thought that they were living here, they don’t, they only come and go. They are from the next community. They don’t have friends in this community as their gate is always closed and they wrote the notice, ‘beware of dogs’ on their wall. We didn’t know that such a thing was happening here.

“We want government to investigate this matter and bring justice to that slain orphan. We are grieved with this incident and we don’t want this matter swept under the carpet.”

Also speaking, the youths President of the community, Etubom Sunday Essien said the youths were disappointed over the act, adding that such offence is not condoned in the community.

He said, “there is nothing happening apart from the one you have already heard. It’s not good for the boy to kill his fellow human being. We don’t know that, that is what he has been doing. We, the youths will never allow such things to be happening in our community. That is the reason we took this action.

He, however, exonerated the chairman of the LGA, Mr. Iniobong Ekpenyong saying he played the role of a Chief security officer of council by calling on the police to arrest the culprit.