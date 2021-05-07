Banditry: Over 50,000 Hectares Of Farmland In Katsina Abandoned By Farmers, Masari Laments

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2021

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, says farmers abandoned over 50,000 hectares of farmland in 2020 due to bandits' attacks.

Masari stated this on Thursday in Katsina at the launch of the 2021 Maize Wet Season Farming and the first Maise Pyramid in Nigeria.

The event was organised by the Maize Association of Nigeria in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrower Programme.

The governor, however, said despite the disruptions, farmers had recorded a good harvest.

He noted that the anchor borrower programme had positively impacted the lives of small scale farmers in the state.

"I wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Federal Government for the current commitment in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery, among others.

"And for initiating the Anchor Borrower Programme, which has supported the government efforts in bringing back the lost glory of the agricultural sector.

"For maize production, from 2016 to 2019, there has been an increase in the hectares cultivated during the periods.

"In the last five years, the state has generated 1.2 million short term jobs, for one to six months, and 249, 551 long term jobs from six months and above were created," he said.

The governor pledged that the administration would continue to join hands with development partners in agriculture for increased productivity.

Mr Masari said the government would also continue to ensure that farmers have access to farm inputs.

In his remarks, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, represented by Lawal Bagiwa, commended CBN and the maize association for the successes recorded.

The emir urged the government to step up efforts to end banditry and kidnapping to protect farmers and other citizens.

"I hope security agents will do more to enable farmers to go back to their farms and plant crops," he said in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

