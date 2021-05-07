Colleagues Seek Help For 400-Level Female Identified Among Kidnapped Abia Varsity Students

Some of the friends took to social media to announce her abduction, saying they were able to recover only her phone.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2021

Colleagues and friends of a 400-level Political Science student of Abia State University, Uturu, Jessica Onyendi have sought help for her after she was identified to be among the 15 students abducted by gunmen.

 

Gunmen had on Wednesday night kidnapped the university students along Okigwe-Uturu Road.

 

The hoodlums had also whisked the students away into the forest shortly after they ambushed them while journeying on a bus along the road.

 

The Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, had confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, saying that two of the students escaped from the clutches of the hoodlums while others were still being held hostage by the criminals.

 

The statement read, “Abia State Government is currently monitoring an incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday which led to the suspected abduction of yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu, who apparently ran into a yet to be identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

 

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini-van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet to be identified location.

 

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

 

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resources in ensuring the safety of the victims.

 

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the state very seriously.”

 

One of the friends on Instagram posted, “My friend, Jessica Onyendi, a student of Abia State University, was kidnapped yesterday at the Uturu-Okigwe axis.

“We’ve gone in search of her but we found just her phone and no trace of her. Please, if any information is got of her whereabouts, do well to contact me.”

