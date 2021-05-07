Go After Tinubu, Investigate His 'Bullion Vans' Scandal, Concerned Nigerians Group Tells EFCC

The group said the EFCC has the power to investigate anyone for corruption, while urging the commission to apply the existing judicial interpretations in trying the former governor.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2021

The Concerned Nigerians group has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to go after the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over crimes he had allegedly committed.

In a letter issued by Deji Adeyanju, its convener, on Tuesday, the group said the move by the Lagos State government to establish an anti-corruption commission is to shield the former Lagos State governor from prosecution.

The letter read, “We write in view of recent development by Lagos State Government to establish an anti-corruption commission. As you must be aware, this move is not to ensure accountability and transparency in the state civil service but to permanently and tactically shield the Lagos landlord, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from prosecution.

“The position of the law and several judicial interpretations on the subject matter is clear. The Commission can investigate anyone for corrupt practices in the country. We, therefore, urge you to be courageous and go after Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 

“Nigerians generally do not take EFCC seriously any longer because of the perceived one-sided anti-corruption fight. Going after Tinubu will show that things are now different under you. Find attached our bullion vans petition against Mr Tinubu dated 25th October 2019 for your kind consideration. 

“We are aware of several other corruption allegations and petitions against the former Lagos State governor and his successors which were never investigated.”

Saharareporters, New York

