Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja Abandons Mistress In Abuja After SaharaReporters’ Story

The Kogi state deputy governor, Edward Onoja is now afraid to visit one of his mistresses identified as Nanko Lidpo, a source told SaharaReporters.

The newspaper had exposed how Onoja bought multi-million naira properties for Nanko Lidpo at Light Gold Estate, Lugbe district of the Federal Capital Territory.

Edward Onoja

Kogi state is currently one of the states in Nigeria that can’t survive without monthly federal allocation.

A source told SaharaReporters that Nanko, who just had a baby boy fathered by Onoja was gifted a house worth N50 million by the deputy governor.

“He didn’t marry her, the wife just got to know about the lady known as Nanko Lidpo. Funnily enough, Nanko gave birth to a baby boy exactly a week after the wife of the deputy governor, Ejura Okee Onoja gave birth to a baby boy named Donald Onoja. They both had babies for him in January,” the source had told SaharaReporters.

“That means he was sleeping with both women without their knowledge until both became pregnant.

“He bought different properties, cars for Nanko in Lugbe, Abuja. He named her son, Nathan.

“Do you know his first wife, Joy Agene divorced him because of infidelity, he’s a chronic womaniser. He currently has 4 children from 3 different women.

“Joy gave him the divorce papers before his election for the state House of Assembly in 2011. She was living in Jos with his daughter who had just matriculated. Sadly he only showed up for her events but they don’t live together. They have barely spent two months living under the same roof.”

A source told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the deputy governor hasn’t visited the mistress since SaharaReporters published a story about them.

“She’s upset because Onoja is afraid to visit her since the story broke. She cried the day the story was published because she was called a mistress.

“Onoja called her more than 10 times to beg her. This is someone whose blood sister, is currently working as a cleaner while he spends millions on ladies

“He even diverted Kogi State's funds to renovate this Nanko’s father's house in Jos. He has now abandoned her, he is afraid SaharaReporters might capture him visiting her.”

Sacked by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc for involving in fraudulent act, Onoja was publicly seen leading thugs to snatch ballot boxes during a bye-election conducted for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency in 2018.

He was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged plot to attack a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd).

His arrest and detention followed a tip-off of an impending attack on Usman by mercenaries identified as ex-Niger Delta militants.

Preliminary confessional statements obtained from the apprehended gang members by the DSS allegedly identified Onoja as mastermind of the planned attack.

SaharaReporters gathered that he was detained for some days before he was released after the intervention of his boss, Yahaya Bello.

The power-drunk deputy governor is also behind the ordeal and detention of two President Muhammadu Buhari-must-go protesters, Larry Emmanuel and Victor Udoka.

Emmanuel and Udoka were arrested and molested by thugs loyal to the Kogi State Government and detained by the police and have been in detention since April 5.

SaharaReporters learnt from top sources on Monday that Governor Bello inquired about the release of the protesters last Friday, but Onoja persuaded him that the two activists were sent to attack the state and should be kept in detention.

SaharaReporters also learnt from sources that the power-drunk deputy governor is behind the detention of protesters.

"Onoja has fallen out with Governor Yahaya Bello who is said to be opposed to his desire to become his successor.

"So by doing what he is doing, he wants Aso Rock to see him as a worthy successor to Yahaya Bello," a source had told SaharaReporters.

Another source who confirmed Onoja's role in the continued detention of Emmanuel and Udoka, said, “Onoja is wholly behind the detention of the protesters. On Friday upon hearing that one of the detained protesters was critically ill, officials met Bello in Abuja to warn him that the case is now a global embarrassment. And Bello said he thought they had been released but the Speaker said he knew they came to destabilise the state.

"Senator Smart Adeyemi and the Speaker (Matthew Kolawole) were in attendance.

“Over the weekend, Yayaha Bello reached out to his deputy and asked him why he did what he did. He promised Bello that he has scores to settle with (human rights activist, Omoyele) Sowore.

"Edward's (Onoja) told the governor that Sowore sent the guys to destabilise the state and that SaharaReporters hates Yahaya Bello.

“Meanwhile the detainees have spent 30 days in prison without trial and are very ill. Remember a commissioner was also killed on his way to Kabba late on Sunday."