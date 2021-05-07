Olukoya, Wife React To Death Of Pastor Adeboye's Son

Pastor Shade urged Adeboye and the RCCG family to find comfort in the teachings of the scripture that "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2021

Founder of The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has reacted to the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who died on Wednesday aged 42. 

Olukoya, in a statement jointly signed by him and his wife, Pastor Shade urged Adeboye and the RCCG family to find comfort in the teachings of the scripture that "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". 

Dare Adeboye

"We received the news of the passing away of Pastor Dare Adeboye with great shock and disbelief. He was an embodiment of inexhaustible tenderness and of rare grace and charm." 

"A great lover of Christ, our Lord and Saviour, may the Holy Spirit console and comfort you and the family. Please accept our heartfelt condolences and prayers." 

Pastor Dare died in his sleep in Akwa Ibom, where he was based with his family.

