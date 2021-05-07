Oluwo Of Iwo To Host Herders, Farmers In Peace Meeting

The monarch revealed that the goal of the gathering is to find a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between herders and farmers.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2021

The paramount ruler of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi is set to invite herders, farmers and other stakeholders in the town for a peace summit.
 
Oluwo of Iwo disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

In the statement titled, ‘Herders-Farmers Summit: Oluwo Converges Stakeholders On Lasting Solution,’ the monarch revealed that the goal of the gathering is to find a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between herders and farmers.
 
The South-West region has experienced attacks by the killer-Fulani herdsmen who rape, kill, kidnap and destroy farmlands. 
 
With the exception of Lagos State, the South-West states have inaugurated the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, to curb the murderous activities of the herders.
 
In the heat of these crises, agrarian communities in Ogun State like Eggua, Igbogila, Ayetoro, Imeko and others have suffered huge losses, which prompted a freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho to give Fulani herders seven days to vacate some areas in the region. 

The monarch, however, described the peace summit scheduled to hold on May 18 as his way of trying to find a permanent solution to the problem. 

“The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has concluded an arrangement to organise a summit between herders and farmers in Iwoland.
 
“He hinted the purpose of the summit is to ensure harmonious relationship and bring a lasting solution to Herders-Farmers clashes.
 
“The session is scheduled for 18th May, 2021 at Oluwo's Palace Square, Iwo, Osun State.
 
“Expected are all traditional rulers in Iwoland, the Fulanis, farmers and stakeholders.
 
“We enjoined interested individual to equally join as the summit will be a pilot project and template for Nigeria and Nigerians,” the statement said.

