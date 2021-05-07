Out Of Nowhere: Godwin Udoh Tells His Story Over 5 Years After A Policeman, For No Reason, Opened Fire On His Innocent Family, Changing Their Lives Forever

While my jaw and right hand sustained damage that still gives me issues today, my wife however couldn't live to tell her story.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2021

In 2015, a police officer opened gunfire on them without provocation, thereby killing Godwin’s wife, blowing up Godwin’s jaw and causing a serious brain injury to his daughter.

It’s been more than 5 years since the incident and there has been no justice, neither has the family received any compensation; despite promises from the office of the Inspector General of Police and photo ops by the Lagos State Police Commissioner.

Godwin tells his story:

 

Read full story: A policeman, for no reason, opened fire on Godwin Udoh´s innocent family, changing their lives forever

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Corruption, Extortion At Police Stations Push More Nigerians To Use ‘Online Police’
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protest In Abuja As Nigerians Demand Release Of Buhari-Must-Go Protesters Detained By Kogi Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Governors Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Planning Anti-People Toll Fees In Lagos, Ogun-Barrister Ogunlana Warns
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protesters Storm Lagos Airport, Ground Activities
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Massaging Terrorists But Detained Sowore Who Carried No Weapon –Dele Momodu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#EndSARS 'Those Who Shed Innocent Blood, Their Own Blood Will Certainly Be Shed' - MFM Speaks On Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Panic In Lagos As Hoodlums Unleash Mayhem
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Pregnant Woman Slumps After Governor Akeredolu’s Aide Allegedly Slapped Her ‘For Not Standing Up To Greet Him’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 1,000 Gunmen Attack Niger Town, Kidnap Scores Of People
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Economy Naira Will Crash Further In Coming Months, Here Are What Nigerians Can Do—Experts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Loses Son
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Pastor Adeboye Preaches At Church Holy Communion Service Despite Son's Death
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Terrorists Moved Freely With Residents Of Yobe Community, Shared Pamphlets, Money
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Abaribe Should Be In Prison For Standing Surety For Kanu, An Insurrectionist Who Jumped Bail —Femi Adesina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sheikh Gumi Taunts El-Rufai Over 2014 Comments, Says Greenfield Varsity Students Will Be Released Soon
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Feared Dead, Bullion Van Escorts Flee In Ondo Robbery
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Catholic Church Suspends Father Mbaka Over Row With Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Accident Fire Guts Lagos Fabric Market
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad