Out Of Nowhere: Godwin Udoh Tells His Story Over 5 Years After A Policeman, For No Reason, Opened Fire On His Innocent Family, Changing Their Lives Forever

In 2015, a police officer opened gunfire on them without provocation, thereby killing Godwin’s wife, blowing up Godwin’s jaw and causing a serious brain injury to his daughter.

It’s been more than 5 years since the incident and there has been no justice, neither has the family received any compensation; despite promises from the office of the Inspector General of Police and photo ops by the Lagos State Police Commissioner.

Godwin tells his story:

