Princess Once Did Abortion For ‘14-year-old’ Girl Assaulted By Baba Ijesha --- Comedian

Popular comedian and Instagram sensation, Abimbola Olasunbo popularly known as Sir Koro has alleged that Comedienne Princess and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo deliberately set up embattled Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The police had in April arrested Baba Ijesha for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl.

Announcing his arrest in a statement, Lagos police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi alleged that the actor had been sexually assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor.

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.”

In a now-viral CCTV footage, the actor is seen kissing and fondling sensitive parts of the body of the minor. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Recommends Prosecution

Reacting to the video, Sir Koro questioned why the girl was stationed to sit in the same spot even when she left to get something, adding that everything was set up to get Baba Ijesha.

He also accused Princess of aborting a baby for the girl and that it was what brought the matter to fore.

The comedian said, “I do not support Baba Ijesha, let me clear that air, but I want every man to know that no man is a freeman, when the home is empty, everyone is a thief.

“There is a secret behind all of these dramas, especially with Iyabo Ojo’s insistence on pursuing the case to the letter.

“Do you know that Aunty Iyabo has been raped before? Please don’t be offended Aunty Iyabo, it is because I know how pained you are over the matter. The secret about Aunty Iyabo’s rape is also known to Baba Ijesha and it is a top secret and this why Aunty Iyabo feel offended.

“Princess and Baba Ijesha have a very intimate relationship for many who don’t know. They are dating each other. Princess and Aunty Iyabo are very good friends, it was when they spoke about it that they decided to confirm and set Baba Ijesha up.

“CCTV was not used in setting Baba Ijesha up, all those who have CCTV cameras either at home or office, is it fixed to the ground level?

“The two men that were seen leaving in the video were the ones who came to set the 60D camera. CCTV does not pick voice but this particular camera picked their voice conversation.

“You will see in that video that the girl was the one who made the first move towards Baba Ijesha, then he made advances too and embraced her.”