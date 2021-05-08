Gunmen Sack Akwa Ibom Police Station, Kill Six Personnel

It was learnt that apart from the six killed during the encounter, other police officers were injured and have been rushed to a hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2021

Gunmen on Saturday morning attacked Odoro Ikpe Police Station in the Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing the six officers on duty.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Ogbeche, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO, however, was unable to give details of the incident, stating that the Commissioner of Police was already at the scene for an on the spot assessment.

He said the level of casualty would be unveiled after the assessment.

Only last week, two police officers were killed when gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters of Ibiaku Ntok Opo in the Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the incident occurred at 3am.

SaharaReporters, New York

