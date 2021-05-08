The Madness Of Herdsmen Killings In South-East Must Stop – Governor Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said that the “madness of herdsmen killings” in the South-East region must stop and herdsmen must conform to the culture of the people in the region.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said herdsmen must stop any further killings of the innocent people of the zone.

He made this known at the weekend while addressing a mammoth crowd of believers, stakeholders and political leaders of the state during the ground finale of the seven days praying and fasting organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi State chapter, which took place at the ecumenical centre Abakaliki.

The seven days of praying and fasting, organised by CAN, was organised to seek Gods intervention on the increasing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly Ebonyi state, where lots of police stations razed, officers killed by unknown gunmen.

Umahi further warned that on no account should herders attempt to kill people in the South-East zone, especially in Ebonyi, where some communities were recently attacked by herders killing 15 people.

The governor said, “Those people you think are your friends will become your enemies. No place will be safe. We are at war with ourselves. No herdsmen in the South East will make any attempt to kill anybody again.

“Nobody. Every herder coming to the South-East must conform to the culture of the people. Our people everywhere in South-South, South-West and in the north must conform to the culture of the people.

“Some herdsmen threatened that they would come and do this and do that; I said the last killing is the one that happened in the past. No time again will Ebonyi man or woman be killed. Never again. People have the effrontery to say herders are coming to kill people. Let them try it again. That rubbish must stop.

“This madness in this country must stop. I see videos of Boko Haram ravaging places in the north unchecked. Where is our air fighting powers? We must not be ashamed to borrow fighter jets from other African countries. No nation will allow this kind of thing to be happening.”

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of CAN Ebonyi State chapter, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, charged the state’s citizens to give way for peace to reign in the state and shun all forms of violence in the state.

He warned people who are in the habit of sponsoring youths to go into war, to desist or face God’s wrath.