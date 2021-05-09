2023: Why INEC Created Additional 2,910 Voting Points In Kaduna, Commissioner

The commission created the 2,910 voting points in addition to the existing 5, 102 polling units.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it created an additional 2,910 pulling units in Kaduna State ahead of the 2023 elections.

The state National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this Saturday at the election stakeholders’ forum meeting on expansion and conversion of voting points to polling units and other issues held in Kaduna.

The commissioner, who is in charge of Kaduna, Taraba, Nasarawa among other states in the north, said the core essence of the expansion is to ensure voters access to polling units to exercise their civic rights smoothly.

Haruna said voters’ access to polling units had been under decline in Nigeria over the years for several reasons which border on not just the growing population but also the number of polling units.

He said, “Access to the polling units has become extremely cumbersome, not only because of the overcrowded environment, but also the terrain and difficulties in accessing them.”

He maintained that the commission created the 2,910 voting points in addition to the existing 5, 102 polling units to ensure ease and access to polling units by voters.

Haruna expressed satisfaction with the voting points created especially in areas where access to polling units was a big challenge.

On relocation and displacement of people owing to security challenges, Haruna explained that continuous voters’ registration would capture and manage such voters.

