BREAKING: Crisis In Abuja Forces Churches To Close Early As Police, Commercial Motorcyclists Clash

The clash between the police and the motorcyclists affected people staying in Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi, among other areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

There is an ongoing crisis in Karu, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as commercial motorcyclists (also known as Okada riders) take to the roads to protest the killing of their colleague by the police.

SaharaReporters learnt that the riot started around 11am on Sunday, forcing some churches in the area to lock their gates and conclude their services abruptly as the rampaging motorcyclists went about destroying vehicles.

File Photo

The Okada riders embarked on the protest after one of their colleagues was allegedly shot and killed by the police.

As at the time of filing this report, there is restriction of movement and many people who went for church services are still trapped in their various churches.  

SaharaReporters, New York

