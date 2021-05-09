God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death

Igboho in an interview did not mince words when he rained curses on any leader or pastor who refuses to support the secession agenda.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

Popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly called Sunday Igboho, has said he will not offer his condolences to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over the sudden death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, because the cleric refused to support the Yoruba nation.

Sunday Igboho said he would not greet or sympathise with Adeboye or anyone who refused to champion the course of Yoruba nation.

Igboho in an interview did not mince words when he rained curses on any leader or pastor who refuses to support the secession agenda, saying God would kill their children and wives.

He said this during a live Facebook broadcast with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night.

Koiki had asked the activist to send some words to Adeboye through the live video, to sympathise with him over the death of his son.

But, Sunday Igboho appeared infuriated by Koiki’s request as he asked if the man of God had declared his support for Yoruba nation.

He said, “Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“God himself will start asking questions from all the enemies of the Yoruba race. By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family.

“Anybody who does not support Yoruba nation, those who have powers, be it pastors or anybody that has the followers, but does not support Yoruba nation, God, I call on you; you’re the one who owns me and the creator of everything. Those elders who see our sufferings, who see that the Fulanis are kidnapping us and collecting ransom, but choose not to support us, as you kill their children, kill their wives. So shall it be.”

