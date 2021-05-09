Gunmen Burn Down Police Station In Abia As Policemen Flee

No life was lost in the incident as policemen had relocated from the place days before the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

Suspected hoodlums have razed the Ubani Market Police station in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to Daily Trust, the armed men invaded the station in the wee hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the officers working in the station were moved to a station at nearby TradeMoore Housing Estate.

This is the latest attack on a police facility since a campaign of violence was launched in the South-East by gunmen the Nigerian government has identified as members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the proscribed Indigenous of Biafra (IPOB). 

The lives of many security operatives have been cut short in the line of duty since the attacks started. 

