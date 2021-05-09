Now I Avoid Newspapers Due To Depressing Reports—Soyinka

The Nobel laureate said Nigeria had lost a key opportunity to unite, adding that he didn’t believe the regime of Buhari could unite Nigeria because it suffered from systemic failure.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, says he now goes days without reading the newspapers to avoid the depression that comes from reading bad reports of insecurity and other anomalies in the country.

Soyinka added that he did not believe Nigerian unity is attainable under the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari due to its systemic failure.

Wole Soyinka DW

Soyinka said this in Abuja on Saturday at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’.

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State had asked Soyinka if he could write a Nigerian story that would evoke patriotism and inspire unity among the various tribes in the country.

Responding, the playwright said no narrative would unite the people of Nigeria without restitution and justice.

He explained that persons in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps, who had lost relatives and loved ones due to violence, would not embrace any story of unity unless they got justice.

The Nobel laureate said Nigeria had lost a key opportunity to unite, adding that he didn’t believe the regime of Buhari could unite Nigeria because it suffered from systemic failure.

Soyinka added, “We had a critical moment and we lost that moment. The moment when this country could have come together; and the sense of oneness, belonging. That vision of oneness. We lost that moment.

There has been more than one moment and we lost the moment. Will another one come? I don’t know. Right now I don’t see it under this government quite frankly.

“There is a failure, a systemic failure in present governance and I don’t know who can put it together. These days, I try to go some days without reading the newspapers. It is so depressing.”

Soyinka said he personally believed that Nigeria should not break up but should remain one entity.

He, however, argued that it was wrong of the government to continue to say the country’s unity was non-negotiable.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How State Governors Spend Billions Of Naira On Private Jets Amidst Recession
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Madness Of Herdsmen Killings In South-East Must Stop – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abducted Abia University Student Regains Freedom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Sell Weapons To Nigeria, Buhari Has Islamist Agenda – Nnamdi Kanu Writes US President
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity ACF Kicks Against Payment Of Ransom To Bandits, Demands Negotiation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Sack Akwa Ibom Police Station, Kill Six Personnel
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Son’s Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fears As Ruthless COVID-19 Variant Hits West Africa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Technology Debris From China Rocket Launched In April May Hit Abuja, Other Cities
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics How State Governors Spend Billions Of Naira On Private Jets Amidst Recession
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military EXPOSED: Nigerian Army Shuns Southern Officers, Deploys Northern Commanders To Quell Tension In South-East
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity The Madness Of Herdsmen Killings In South-East Must Stop – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Letter Nnamdi Kanu Writes Open Letter To President Joe Biden
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abducted Abia University Student Regains Freedom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Ogun Commissioner Who Allegedly Molested SS3 Pupil Secretly Resigns From Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army Arrests 10 Boko Haram Suspects Inside Kano Mosque
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Sell Weapons To Nigeria, Buhari Has Islamist Agenda – Nnamdi Kanu Writes US President
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal Princess Once Did Abortion For ‘14-year-old’ Girl Assaulted By Baba Ijesha --- Comedian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad