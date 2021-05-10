APC Spends Millions Of Naira On Prayers In Anambra, Kano, Lagos, 10 Other States To Tackle Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress on Sunday organised a National Prayer for peace and security which held across 13 states of the federation.

SaharaReporters observed that only one state in the South-State region was represented in the prayer as the APC took the national prayers to Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Gombe, Borno, Rivers, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Anambra, Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The prayer was sponsored by the National Youth Leader of the party, Ismaeel Ahmed.

A source told SaharaReporters that "millions of naira were spent to organise the prayers".

"It was simply wasteful spending though some people made contributions also. They spent millions of naira on prayers to tackle insecurity when the government could simply do its job by equipping the security forces and improving their welfare to booselt their morale," the source privy to event said.

On Facebook, he wrote, “Today, Sunday, we organised a syndicated prayer session in different states and cities for peace and stability in this great country of ours. Several cities responded and prayed. We had Kano, Kebbi, Kwara, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Yobe, FCT, and Jigawa. Thank you all. We have a short notice but everyone responded positively and heavily.”

In Kebbi for example, the APC Youth Wing in the North-West held the prayer at the Emir of Gwandu’s Mosque in Birnin Kebbi.

The youths used the occasion to pray against forces of banditry and criminality in the country.

Leading other members, Alhaji Sadiq Sa’ad Fakai, North-West National Leader of the APC youths, prayed for wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to lead the country to greater heights.

After the prayer, Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe, said Nigerians must submit to Almighty Allah, act rightfully and seek for His forgiveness to overcome the nation’s challenges.

Yombe further tasked the youths to intensify prayers for peace, unity, mutual understanding, asking Allah to reward those who, in one way or the other, contributed towards the organisation of the prayer meeting.

Other prominent scholars at the prayer session include Malam Modibbo Gwandu, Malam Nata’ala Birnin Kebbi and Malam Lawali Birnin Kebbi.