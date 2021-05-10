BREAKING: Presidency Confirms Attack On Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari’s Residence

Armed robbers had invaded Aso Rock and emptied the residences of Gambari and Maikano.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2021

The Presidency has confirmed an attack on the residence of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, inside Aso Rock.

An online platform, Peoples Gazette had earlier reported that both Gambari and an administrative officer at the Presidency simply identified as Maikano, were robbed.

According to the report, which has been trending online, armed robbers invaded Aso Rock and emptied the residences of Gambari and Maikano.

Responding in a statement on Monday night, Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said there was an attempt to burgle the residence of the Chief Of Staff.

The statement read, “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there 'was a foolish attempt' to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

Gambari succeeded the late Abba Kyari, who died in a Lagos hospital while treating coronavirus in April 2020.

