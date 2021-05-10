IPOB Plotting To Attack Lagos —Police Commissioner

According to him, 24 of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2021

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu says members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are plotting to attack soft targets in the state.

Odumosu disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on security chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

He added that the command has also taken note of threats by agitators of Oodua Republic and other Yoruba separatist groups.

He said the threats have been put on the radar of the Lagos Command intelligence-gathering unit.

The commissioner added that strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.

He said, “The command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. Twenty four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored. 

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.

“The command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of 'when you see something, say something.'”

