Muslim Group, NASFAT Reacts To Death Of Pastor Adeboye’s Son

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2021

The Nasru-Lahi- L-Fatih Society of Nigeria, a Muslim prayer group, on Monday commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Pastor Dare.

 

The muslim group said the death of Dare Adeboye came as a shock to them.

Dare Adeboye

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, NASFAT’s Publicity Secretary, AbdulHakeem Yusuf, said the group was shocked at Pastor Dare’s death.

 

He added that the group prayed that God would grant the family and the RCCG the fortitude to bear the loss and overcome it.

 

He quoted NASFAT’s President, Niyi Yusuf, as describing deceased Pastor Dare Adeboye as an energetic and dynamic cleric dedicated to the works of God.

 

The spokesman also quoted NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, as saying, “We all came from God and to Him we shall all return.”

 

NASFAT prayed that God would comfort the entire RCCG family.

 

The NASFAT group focuses on youth, women and the elite. It has millions of members across Nigeria.

Saharareporters, New York

Meet Dr. Adeniyan, The UNILAG Maths Lecturer Who Spent 25 Years To Obtain His PhD
Education SPECIAL FEATURE: How UNILAG Mathematics Lecturer Bagged His PhD After 25 Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
