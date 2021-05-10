Powerful Forces Brought Down TB Joshua's Church Building In 2014—Fani-Kayode Defends Controversial Cleric

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the collapse of a building at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in September 2014 was not an accident but a setup.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Monday, alleged the court judgement that the hostel collapsed as a result of a bad foundation, is false.

On 12 September 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in the SCOAN's premises in Lagos killing at least 115 people, 84 of them, South Africans.

The Lagos State Government had ordered all church workers away from the scene to properly rescue trapped bodies. The government also claimed the church did not get government approval before construction.

However, SCOAN's founder, Prophet T.B Joshua, had claimed a strange helicopter hovered around the area before the building collapse.

Fani-Kayode, in his tweet, alleged that the collapse was the brainchild of some people who, according to him, would soon be exposed.

He said, “The narrative that T.B. Joshua's SCOAN Church building collapsed as a consequence of a bad foundation is false. This stale, discredited & fanciful tale was put out years ago by agents of the Deep State to discredit the Prophet & to fool the public. The court case is also a shame.

“I researched the matter for years. There is far more to it than what the public has been told. The church building was targetted & brought down by a very sophisticated device & those that were in charge of our security services & intelligence agencies at that time know this.

“This was not an accident but a deliberate, cold-blooded and premeditated murder and one day those behind it will be brought to book. They know who they are and why they did it. They also know the length they went to cover it up. This was a great evil but God will expose them.

“One day the truth will come out and there will be confessions. When that day comes Nigerians will be shocked and those behind it will be brought to justice. May the souls of those that were killed continue to RIP and may God continue to comfort TB Joshua and the SCOAN family for this loss.”

The development comes amidst the backlash that trailed Joshua's recent comment that Nigeria will remain one despite instability in different parts of the country.

Nigerians on social media have criticised him for prophesying about the unity of Nigeria despite his inability to foresee the SCOAN 2014 tragedy and save his members from the disaster.