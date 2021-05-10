Why I Rained Curses On Elders Opposing Yoruba Nation—Igboho Clarifies Comments On Pastor Adeboye

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that he rained curses on Yoruba elders not supporting the actualisation of the Yoruba nation but he never referred to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Igboho clarified in a new video on Monday that he did not mock Adeboye and that he was misunderstood, apparently following the backlashes and controversies which his comment on the RCCG General Overseer over the loss of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, had generated.

Igboho, in the new video, stated that he indeed rained curses on some elders in Yoruba land because they had the power to speak against and do something about the killings and sufferings of the Yoruba people but they failed to do so.

He said, “I cannot pray for evil to happen. I didn’t insult him (Adeboye). I didn’t abuse him. If you watched the video, the matter was not about him. I only mentioned elders who refused to join the cause. How will you have power to help us, and you see our suffering and refuse to act? I am a Christian. God owns us and knows when we will go. Whoever is mocking about death will also die one day. I rained curses on all those elders, I didn’t mention Adeboye.

“I didn’t mock anyone’s death. May God forgive all of us. I don’t know him. He doesn’t know me. Baba (Adeboye) himself watched it and knew I did not abuse him.”

He stated that he had only asked that religion should not be brought into the discussions about agitations on the Yoruba nation.

SaharaReporters had reported on Sunday that Igboho did not mince words when he rained curses on any leader or pastor who refuse to support the secession agenda, saying God would kill their children and wives.

He had said this during a live Facebook broadcast with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night.

Koiki had asked the activist to send some words to Adeboye through the live video, to sympathise with him over the death of his son.

But Sunday Igboho appeared infuriated by Koiki’s request as he asked if the man of God had declared his support for the Yoruba nation.

“Has Baba (Adeboye) supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“God himself will start asking questions from all the enemies of the Yoruba race. By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family,” he had said.