"He Has Not Perfected His Lying Skills"—Nigerians Mock Bashir Ahmad, Garba Shehu After Releasing Conflicting Statements Over Aso Rock Robbery

Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, had described the story as fake news while Garba Shehu described it as "a foolish attempt" at burglary.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2021

Nigerians have taken to social media to express concerns following the news of an attempted burglary at the residence of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, had described the story as fake news while Garba Shehu described it as "a foolish attempt" at burglary.

The conflicting statements have attracted backlash on social media. Although Shehu said the attempt was not successful, many expressed shock that such an attempt could be made close to the seat of power.

An online platform, Peoples Gazette, had earlier reported that both Gambari and an administrative officer at the Presidency, identified as Maikano, were robbed.

According to the report, which has been trending online, armed robbers invaded Aso Rock and emptied the residences of Gambari and Maikano.

Responding in a statement on Monday night, Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said, "The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there 'was a foolish attempt' to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

"Professor Gambari, whose house is on the street next to the Villa, has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident."

Gambari succeeded the late Abba Kyari, who died in a Lagos hospital while treating coronavirus in April 2020.

Here are reactions from Nigerians: https://twitter.com/search?q=garba%20shehu&src=typed_query

