Instagram Celebrity Caught Sleeping With 7-year-old Boy

A former First Bank worker, Obibi Maro has been caught sleeping with a seven-year-old boy in Ughelli, Delta State.

Okula, as Maro is popularly called, was reportedly caught sodomising the seven-year-old boy.

Okula, who is also said to be an Instagram celebrity in Ughelli was subsequently beaten up and chained by some angry youths as seen by SaharaReporters in a video online.

They also forcibly cut his hair.

He is allegedly the leader of an association for homosexuals in Ughelli, with little boys as followers.

"Na wa o. Maybe it's even him that is the leader of those teenage boys that trend recently that molested children through sexual activities. This is really terrible," someone noted.

Meanwhile, Okula has denied the allegations, claiming that he was set up by his friend.