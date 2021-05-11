IPOB, Eastern Security Network Operatives Killed 21 Police Officers In Akwa Ibom, Says Commissioner

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, says the command has lost no fewer than 21 personnel, 9 vehicles, and 11 firearms in the series of attacks allegedly orchestrated by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in conjunction with Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Andrew disclosed this when governor Udom Emmanuel led members of his executive to the police headquarters to commiserate with them on the deaths of some operatives.

The police boss who expressed delight at the visit described it as a morale booster to the command and assured that the police are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The governor in his remarks expressed grief over the loss of officers of the police force in the wake of attacks on security formations in the state.

He said, “I condole with the command over the loss of men and assets to the recent security skirmishes witnessed in the state. I pray God’s consolation for the families of the policemen who lost their breadwinners.

“In addition to the financial support I have given the deceased families, we will do all within our power to support our men in uniform to end the new wave of criminality in the state.”

Emmanuel said he decided to visit the command to express his heartfelt sympathy following the ugly incidences, stressing that the lives of every police officer is important to him.

He advised the police officers not to be discouraged by the prevailing circumstance, assuring that the state administration is solidly behind them in their determination to bring the new wave of attack under control.

The governor also announced a donation of N60 million to the families of the deceased policemen.