JusticeForHinyHumoren: Family Release Burial Details Of Slain Akwa Ibom Job Seeker

Iniubong Umoren, a young lady who was killed by a prospective employer in Akwa Ibom, will be laid to rest on Friday, May 14.

A friend of the deceased lady, Umoh Uduak, had disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday with questions regarding getting justice for her Umoren.

She wrote, “I thought by now they would have made a video of that guy and his element known to the public. Why haven't they done that? Baby girl @HinyHumoren is going home on Friday and everywhere is already silent. Will justice be served or they will let this one pass too?”

I thought by now they should have made a video of that guy and his element known to the public. Why haven't they done that? Baby girl @HinyHumoren is going home on Friday and everywhere is already silent. Will Justice be served or they will let this one pass too? pic.twitter.com/roFDLxyifP — Happiness Activist #justiceforHinyUmoren (@UmohUduak1) May 10, 2021

Umoren, a fresh graduate of the University of Uyo had dropped a tweet on her handle on Tuesday seeking a job and had got many replies in that regard.

She wrote, “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good at thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.”

She was allegedly invited by a young man, Frank Ezekiel Akpan, suspected to have kidnapped her as she could not be reached on her telephone lines.

Umoh raised an alarm on social media, pleading for help over the recovery of her missing friend who had gone job-hunting on the outskirts of Uyo.

Nigerians on social media helped with a virtual search as many trended the hashtag #findHinyHumoren while many others traced the alleged kidnapper's Facebook name, phone number, workplace, among others.

The police, after much pressure on social media, however, started an investigation and Umoren's death was confirmed on May 2.

According to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Odiko Macdon, the culprit confessed he committed the crime and buried her in a shallow grave.

However, fresh facts are being unravelled over the death of the young woman and the murderer's alleged ties with top politicians.

There are allegations that Akpan has some connections with high ranking political office holders in Akwa Ibom, hence the reason for the silence.