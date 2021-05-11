Nigerian Government Will Show In Coming Days It Can Deal With Terrorists, Bandits, Others —Lai Mohammed

Nigerian government has said it is not overwhelmed by the security challenges in the country despite its apparent failure to effectively tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday said insisted that the government has what it takes to clamp down on all forms of criminals in the country.

Lai Mohammed

“It is no longer news that our dear nation is facing security challenges. However, I have read comments saying the Federal Government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges. Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.

“Well, I am here today to assure all Nigerians that while the government acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnapping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict, it is definitely not overwhelmed and indeed it has the wherewithal, as you will see in the days ahead, to confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace and security.”