Nigerian Government Will Show In Coming Days It Can Deal With Terrorists, Bandits, Others —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday said insisted that the government has what it takes to clamp down on all forms of criminals in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York May 11, 2021

Nigerian government has said it is not overwhelmed by the security challenges in the country despite its apparent failure to effectively tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity. 

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday said insisted that the government has what it takes to clamp down on all forms of criminals in the country. 
Lai Mohammed

“It is no longer news that our dear nation is facing security challenges. However, I have read comments saying the Federal Government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges. Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.

“Well, I am here today to assure all Nigerians that while the government acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnapping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict, it is definitely not overwhelmed and indeed it has the wherewithal, as you will see in the days ahead, to confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace and security.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Approves Fresh Security Measures To Tackle Insecurity In South-East, South-South
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "He Has Not Perfected His Lying Skills"—Nigerians Mock Bashir Ahmad, Garba Shehu After Releasing Conflicting Statements Over Aso Rock Robbery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why North Does Not Want Nigeria To Break Up— Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Will Suffer If He Fails To Show Nigerians One Thing—Father Mbaka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Royal Fraud: Companies Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Defraud Nigerians In Massive Real Estate Scandal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Approves Fresh Security Measures To Tackle Insecurity In South-East, South-South
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News REVEALED: What Late Pastor Adeboye's Son, Dare Said About His Death—Wife
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Tales The Country Told Me By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics "He Has Not Perfected His Lying Skills"—Nigerians Mock Bashir Ahmad, Garba Shehu After Releasing Conflicting Statements Over Aso Rock Robbery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians React To Video Of Diplomat Parking To Urinate By Roadside In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Ondo Church, Abduct Pastor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Instagram Celebrity Caught Sleeping With 7-year-old Boy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tears As Pastor Adeboye's Son, Dare Is Laid To Rest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa Under EFCC Probe Sighted In Mecca After Lying He Was Sick, Needed His Passport For Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad