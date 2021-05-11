REVEALED: What Late Pastor Adeboye's Son, Dare Said About His Death—Wife

Temiloluwa, wife of Pastor Dare Adeboye, the late son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, recounted on Monday how her husband spoke about death confidently and was not afraid to leave the world.

Temiloluwa, who gave the last tribute on Monday at the service of songs held in her husband’s honour at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, noted that Pastor Dare told her that if he died, he knew he had lived a fulfilled life.

In her tribute, monitored by SaharaReporters, the mother of three children, said she did not mourn her husband but only had to weep because he left them.

She said, “Pastor Dare, my husband was a wonderful person. He was amazing in every sense of the way. I do not mourn him at all. I weep because he left me. He slept, he did not die. I know and I am sure because on the resurrection, he will rise again and we will see him in glory.

“I am sure because he was saved. He believed in Christ. His salvation was sure. It was certain. He said, if I die today, I know I am fulfilled because I have done what the Lord asked me to do. He was not afraid of death. It is not a matter of time. It was how well. He lived well. He lived a good life. He lived to the glory of God. And that is why I am sure that he is in heaven.”

SaharaReporters had reported on Monday how RCCG pastors and prayer warriors held hours of prayer to revive the 42-year-old pastor who died in his sleep on May 4.

Top pastors in the church had revealed to SaharaReporters that the inability of the family to trace any known ailment to him or any pre-existing health condition intensified the tempo of prayers offered by some of the pastors.

The church which announced the death on Thursday, May 6, had also confirmed that the pastor’s death was not due to COVID-19 infection, adding that “he was in good health before he went to bed and died in his sleep.”

The deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, still conducted a church programme on the day he died.

“He was an energetic man of God. He was hale and hearty with no known health condition. Tuesday was Bible Study and he attended. So, when the wife raised the alarm that he did not wake from his sleep, top RCCG pastors and prayer warriors gathered in their house and started praying. It lasted for hours,” a source had said.

Dare, the third child of Pastor Adeboye, was reported to have died in his sleep on Tuesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his wife and three children.

It was reported that after he did not wake up as usual, his wife went to check on him and found out that he had passed on.

A statement on RCCG’s official Twitter account, signed by the church’s public relations unit, said, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021."

SaharaReporters had reported on Saturday that the General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye, last Friday night broke his silence after the demise of his son.

Adeboye, who preached at the May 2021 edition of the church’s Holy Ghost service, had urged everyone to always thank God and say ‘it is well’ even in the face of crises rather than ‘blame and question God’.