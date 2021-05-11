Traditional Sallah Celebration, Procession Cancelled In Buhari’s Hometown, Daura Over Insecurity

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2021

The Daura Emirate in Katsina state has cancelled the upcoming Sallah Durbar procession, also known as Hauwan Sallah, due to security challenges.

The event is usually held a day after Sallah celebrations, with prominent personalities and foreigners attending.

The emirate’s secretary, Alhaji Bello Ifo disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ifo said that special prayers will be offered for sustainable peace in the state immediately after the Eid prayers on Sallah day.

“His Highness, the Emir of Katsina, (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has asked me to notify you and the rest of the people of Katsina State that due to security challenges in which our Muslim brothers in parts of the state are kidnapped or killed; and following advice from the state government, security and the ministry of health; the Emirate has decided not to hold the Hauwan Sallah and other related ceremonies.

“But as it is the tradition, people are allowed to go to the mosque for the Eid prayers, and supplications would be made for peace to reign in Katsina state and the country in general.

“The focus will be on performing special prayers on the Sallah day as soon as the Eid prayers are performed.

“You are by this notice to inform all the Imams to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari (Bayajida II) and other leaders for protection from all evils of the enemies of progress of this country, its stability, and its corporate existence."

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 500 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later. 

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.

About 40 worshippers were abducted from a mosque in the state on Monday, although the police claimed 30 of them have been rescued.

SaharaReporters, New York

