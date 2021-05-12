BREAKING: More Darkness For Millions Of Nigerians As Electricity Grid Suffers Collapse

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2021

The national grid has suffered another system collapse, worsening the blackout being experienced in parts of the country.

According to The Punch, the collapse, which occurred around 11.00 am on Wednesday, was confirmed by two of the country’s electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers also said, “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.”

The grid, which is being managed by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

Saharareporters, New York

