Falana Vows To Sue Abacha's Security Officer, Al-Mustapha For Twisting Facts On Abiola’s Death, June 12

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said he will sue Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to Ex-Head of State, General Sani Abacha for making inciting and defamatory comments over the death of Chief MKO Abiola and the June 12 incident.

Falana stated that Al-Mustapha is peddling lies, which the ex-CSO never said during his trial where he (Falana) cross-examined him over the death of Abiola and his wife, Kudirat.

Al-Mustapha, while speaking in a television interview, People, Politics and Power, had stated that some leaders of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) went to the Presidential Villa, Abuja to collect millions of dollars, barely 24 hours after Abiola’s death.

He said, “If Abiola was alive, he would have been one of my witnesses which I know wouldn’t have happened, we should be looking at the larger issues. The question is why should Abiola be killed and why should they be angry that I’m asking these questions?

“Falana is making a mistake. General Abacha served in many formations in Yoruba land and he had many Yoruba friends, including traditional rulers. He served as General Officer Commanding, Ibadan. He served as Chief of Army Staff all in Lagos and the Chief of Defence Staff.

“And so for Falana to come to TV and be talking, many of them are just keeping quiet for him. The question is; who is paying Falana to do this? The late MKO Abiola was killed on July 8. Money was shared, withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria on the 9th. Money was brought in dollars, pounds and naira.”

Reacting, Falana vowed to take Al-Mustapha to court for his defamatory comments and twisted stance on the June 12 saga and the death of Abiola.

Falana said, “I am taking him to court. I represented the Abiola family, Ransome-Kuti family and many other victims of human rights abuse under successive military regimes. I cross-examined this guy (Al-Mustapha) over the killing of M.K.O. and his wife. He never linked me with this rubbish.

“I wrote a petition and gave evidence over the abuse meted out to me. When Al-Mustapha accused Chief (Bola) Ige and Chief (Ayo) Adesanya of collecting bribe after the killing of Abiola, I asked the public to disregard his tissue of lies.

“When he was discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal, I criticised the judgment. He has suddenly woken up to link me with collecting bribe as a NADECO member. You know I was never in NADECO.”