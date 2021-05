Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC).

He, however, retained the Commissioners for Information, Hon Declan Emelumba; Commissioner for Works, Chief Ralph Nwosu; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Chief Nkechi Ugwu; and Commissioner for Sports, Chief Dan Ogu, according to Leadership.

Others are Commissioners for Finance, Technology, and Tourism.