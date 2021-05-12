Pray Against Kidnapping, Banditry, Buhari Tells Nigerians In Eid-el-Fitr Message

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent "his best wishes" to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, and asked for prayers against kidnapping and banditry in the country. 

Buhari in his Eid-el-Fitr message on Wednesday through a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, also wishes "the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all". 

Urging Nigerians to pray against the insecurity his government has failed to effectively tackle, Buhari said, “We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion.”

According to the President, it is noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithfuls during the Ramadan. “This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities. These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he added.

“Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages," he said. 

President Buhari also urged Nigerians to continue to observe all COVID-19 prevention measures and celebrate responsibly during the holidays.

